चिलचिलाती गर्मी में पूल में उतर गईं मोनालिसा, पति संग किया जमकर चिल, देखें फोटोज

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

Monalisa Pool Photos: भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा (Monalisa) कैमरे के सामने ना तो इंडियन और ना ही वेस्टर्न पहनने से हिचकती हैं. हाल ही में मोनालिसा तपती गर्मी से बचने के लिए पति विक्रांत के साथ मोनोकिनी पहनकर पूल में उतर गईं. मोनालिसा ने पूल की कुछ फोटोज इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की है जिसमें वो बोल्ड अंदाज और परफेक्ट फिगर फ्लॉन्ट कर इंटनेट का पारा बढ़ाती नजर आईं. एक्ट्रेस की ये तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रही हैं.

