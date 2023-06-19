Bigg Boss OTT 2: पुनीत सुपरस्टार के बाद अब इस हसीना को बिग बॉस ने दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता?
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पुनीत सुपरस्टार के बाद अब इस हसीना को बिग बॉस ने दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 New Elimination: बिग बॉस ओटीटी सीजन 2 में पुनीत सुपरस्टार के बाद अब पलक पुरसवानी पर एलिमिनेशन की तलवार लटक गई है. लेकिन बिग बॉस ने हसीना के एलिमिनेशन से पहले एक ट्वीस्ट डाल दिया है.

Jun 19, 2023



Bigg Boss OTT 2 Palak Purswani: बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 के प्रीमियर को दो दिन भी नहीं हुए हैं और एक कंटेस्टेंट को बाहर निकालने के बाद अब दूसरे पर एलिमिनेशन की तलवार टांग दी गई है. जी हां...पुनीत सुपरस्टार (Puneet Superstar) को शो से बाहर करने के बाद अब पलक पुरसवानी (Palak Purswani) पर एलिमिनेशन की तलवार लटक गई है. लेकिन पलक पुरसवानी को बाहर का दरवाजा दिखाने से पहले बिग बॉस ने एक ऐसा टास्क दिया है जो उनके खेल को बचा सकता है. 

