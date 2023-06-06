Bigg Boss OTT 2: नए प्रोमो में जमकर नाचे Salman Khan, फैंस ने मेकर्स ने कर डाली दिलचस्प डिमांड
Bigg Boss OTT  Start Date: 2सलमान खान इन दिनों बिग बॉस ओटीटी सीजन 2 को लेकर सबसे ज्यादा सुर्खियों में हैं. शो का नया प्रोमो सामने आते ही दर्शकों का इंतजार और भी बढ़ गया है.

Jun 06, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2 New Promo: बिग बॉस ओटीटी सीजन 2 का आगाज होने वाला है. इसी महीने से शो शुरू होने जा रहा है जिसका नया प्रोमो भी अब शेयर कर दिया गया है. लोग इस शो के शुरू होने का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं. इस बीच नए प्रोमो में सलमान खान (Salman Khan) बिग बॉस ओटीटी के एंथम सॉन्ग पर जमकर डांस करते नजर आ रहे हैं. इस एंथम और इस प्रोमो से साफ है कि इस बार पहले से भी ज्यादा परेशानियों का सामना कंटेस्टेंट को करना पड़ सकता है.   

