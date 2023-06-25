Bigg Boss OTT 2 से इस हसीना का पत्ता कटा? Salman Khan ने वीकेंड का वार पर दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता!
Bigg Boss OTT 2 से इस हसीना का पत्ता कटा? Salman Khan ने वीकेंड का वार पर दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता!

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Eviction: बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 वीकेंड का वार का पहला एलिमिनेशन हो गया है. रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो इस हफ्ते बिग बॉस के घर से पलक पुरसवानी को बाहर का रास्ता दिखाया गया है. 

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Salman Khan Show: बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 का पहला वीकेंड का वार हो चुका है. जहां सलमान खान (Salman Khan) ने आलिया सिद्दीकी से लेकर आकांक्षा पुरी की जमकर क्लास लगाई है. साथ ही सलमान खान ने बताया कि बिग बॉस (Bigg Boss OTT 2) पहले हफ्ते का एविक्शन होने वाला है, क्योंकि हर किसी को लग रहा था कि पुनीत सुपरस्टार (Puneet Superstar) एलिमिनेट हो गए हैं तो इस बार किसी को बिग बॉस के घर से बाहर नहीं किया जाएगा. लेकिन सलमान खान ने वीकेंड का वार पर आकर पूरा खेल पलट डाला है. 

