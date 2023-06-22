Bigg Boss OTT 2 में Pooja Bhatt ने खोले अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ की राज, टूटी शादी को लेकर पहली बार की बात!
Pooja Bhatt on Divorce: पूजा भट्ट ने बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 (Bigg Boss OTT 2) में पहली बार अपनी टूटी शादी और एक्स हस्बैंड को लेकर बात की है. पूजा भट्ट ने बताया कि आखिर क्यों उनकी 11 साल की शादी टूट गई थी. 

Pooja Bhatt in Bigg Boss OTT 2: बिग बॉस ओटीटी सीजन 2 में पूजा भट्ट (Pooja Bhatt) अपनी प्रोफेशनल लाइफ के साथ-साथ पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर भी कई खुलासे करती नजर आ रही हैं. हाल ही में पूजा भट्ट ने अपनी मैरिड लाइफ और तलाक को लेकर बिग बॉस में खुलासा किया है. पूजा भट्ट ने को-कंटेस्टेंट बेबिका धुर्वे से अपनी टूटी शादी के बारे में बात की है. पूजा भट्ट (Pooja Bhatt Divorce) ने बिग बॉस के घर में अपनी शादी टूटने का कारण बताते हुए कहा, 'कुछ ठीक नहीं है तो झूठ बोलकर क्यों जीना, यह कोई ड्रेस रिहर्सल नहीं था, हमें सिर्फ एक मौका मिलता है.'

