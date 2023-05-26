Bigg Boss OTT 2 का प्रोमो रिलीज, Salman Khan का दिखा दबंग अंदाज, इस प्लेटफॉर्म पर होगा शो स्ट्रीम
Bigg Boss OTT 2 का प्रोमो रिलीज, Salman Khan का दिखा दबंग अंदाज, इस प्लेटफॉर्म पर होगा शो स्ट्रीम

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Promo: बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 का प्रोमो सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज किया जा चुका है. बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 के प्रोमो वीडियो में सलमान खान का दबंग स्टाइल देखने को मिल रहा है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 06:51 AM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Salman Khan: बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 को प्रोमो एक लंबे इंतजार के बाद सामने आ गया है. बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 के प्रोमो वीडियो में सलमान खान (Salman Khan) अपने दबंग अंदाज में शो की अनाउंसमेंट करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 के प्रोमो वीडियो में स्ट्रीमिंग पार्टनर का भी खुलासा हो गया है. इस बार शो ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म जियो सिनेमा पर स्ट्रीम होने वाला है. बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 (Bigg Boss OTT 2 Promo) का प्रोमो रिलीज होने के बाद शो के फैंस में एक्साइटमेंट का लेवल चार गुना बढ़ गया है, अब हर कोई कंटेस्टेंट्स के नाम जानने को  बैचेन हो रहा है. 

