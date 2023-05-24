GHKPM Spoiler: 'सत्या' के राज से उठेगा पर्दा, चव्हाण परिवार में आएगा बड़ा भूचाल!
GHKPM Spoiler: 'सत्या' के राज से उठेगा पर्दा, चव्हाण परिवार में आएगा बड़ा भूचाल!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: गुम है किसी के प्यार में सीरियल की स्टोरी एक बार फिर से पलटने वाली है. अपकमिंग एपिसोड में सत्या के राज से पर्दा उठेगा तो चव्हाण परिवार में भूचाल आ जाएगा...

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Episode: गुम है किसी के प्यार में सीरियल इनदिनों टीआरपी लिस्ट में टॉप पर बना हुआ है. गुम है किसी के प्यार में सीरियल एक के बाद एक नए ट्विस्ट से लोगों को खूब एक्साइटेड कर रहा है. पाखी की एग्जिट के बाद सत्या की कहानी में लोगों को खूब रोमांच आ रहा है, अब सीरियल के अपकमिंग एपिसोड में सत्या के राज से पर्दा उठने वाला है. जी हां...गुम है किसी के प्यार में सीरियल के अपकमिंग एपिसोड में लावणी प्रोग्राम के बाद अंबा की तबीयत बिगड़ जाएगी. 

