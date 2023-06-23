GHKKPM की एक्ट्रेस के घर गूंजी किलकारियां, अस्पताल से शेयर की बेबी की पहली झलक!
topStories1hindi1749984
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

GHKKPM की एक्ट्रेस के घर गूंजी किलकारियां, अस्पताल से शेयर की बेबी की पहली झलक!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: एक्ट्रेस तन्वी ठक्कर (Tanvi Thakkar) के  घर किकारियां गू्ंज उठी हैं. एकट्रेस के घर नन्हें राजकुमार ने जन्म लिया है. तन्वी ने बेबी की पहली झलक दिखाते हुए कुछ ऐसे अपनी खुशी जाहिर की है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

Trending Photos

GHKKPM की एक्ट्रेस के घर गूंजी किलकारियां, अस्पताल से शेयर की बेबी की पहली झलक!

GHKKPM Tanvi Thakkar: गुम है किसी के प्यार सीरियल में विराट चव्हाण की बुआ का किरदार निभाकर घर-घर में फेमस हुईं एक्ट्रेस तन्वी ठक्कर (Tanvi Thakkar) एक नन्हें राजकुमार की मां बन गई हैं. पहली बार मां बनने के बाद तन्वी ठक्कर की खुशी सातवें आसमान पर है, इसी खुशी को एक्ट्रेस ने अपने फैंस के साथ भी शेयर कर डाला  है. तन्वी (Tanvi Thakkar Baby Boy) ने बेबी को जन्म देने के बाद अस्पताल से ही अपने नन्हें राजकुमार की पहली झलक दिखा दी है. तन्वी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक फोटो पोस्ट की है, जिसमें एक्ट्रेस पति के साथ बेबी को निहारते हुए नजर आ रही हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल