Snehal Rai Wedding: 10 साल बाद इस एक्ट्रेस ने किया शादी का खुलासा, 21 साल बड़े नेता से गुपचुप रचाया था ब्याह
topStories1hindi1712470
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

Snehal Rai Wedding: 10 साल बाद इस एक्ट्रेस ने किया शादी का खुलासा, 21 साल बड़े नेता से गुपचुप रचाया था ब्याह

Ishq Ka Rang Safed एक्ट्रेस स्नेहल राय ने बड़ा खुलासा किया है. एक्ट्रेस ने बताया कि वो 10 साल पहले ही शादी कर चुकी है और उनके पति राजनेता है.इतना ही नहीं वो उम्र में एक्ट्रेस से 21 साल बड़े भी हैं.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

Trending Photos

Snehal Rai Wedding: 10 साल बाद इस एक्ट्रेस ने किया शादी का खुलासा, 21 साल बड़े नेता से गुपचुप रचाया था ब्याह

Tv Actress Married With Neta: बॉलीवुड हो या फिर टीवी...कई सितारे ऐसे है जिन्होंने गुपचुप शादी की. लेकिन एक एक्ट्रेस ऐसी हैं जिन्होंने शादी के 10 साल बाद अपनी शादी का खुलासा किया है. खास बात है जब इस हसीना की शादी हुई थी तो महज 23 साल की थीं और जिस राजनेता से शादी की थी वो उम्र में उनसे 21 साल बड़े थे. ये हसीना कोई और नहीं 'इश्क का रंग सफेद' एक्ट्रेस स्नेहल राय (Snehal Rai) हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Kalwa Benefits
तीन बार कलावा लपेटने की यह वजह जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान!