करीना, कृति और तब्बू के साथ इस फिल्म में दिखेंगे Kapil Sharma, शूटिंग की पूरी
topStories1hindi1744622
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

करीना, कृति और तब्बू के साथ इस फिल्म में दिखेंगे Kapil Sharma, शूटिंग की पूरी

Kapil Sharma Movie: ज्विगाटो के बाद कपिल शर्मा अब अपनी नई फिल्म की शूटिंग पूरी कर चुके हैं. जिसमें कृति सेन, तब्बू और करीना कपूर लीड रोल में हैं.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 04:59 PM IST

Trending Photos

करीना, कृति और तब्बू के साथ इस फिल्म में दिखेंगे Kapil Sharma, शूटिंग की पूरी

Kapil Sharma The Crew: कपिल शर्मा (Kapil Sharma) की हाल ही में ज्विगाटो रिलीज हुई थी जिसे लोगों ने खास पसंद नहीं किया. वहीं अब खबर है कि जल्द ही कपिल एक और बड़ी फिल्म में नजर आने वाले हैं जिसमें वो करीना कपूर (Kareena Kapoor), तब्बू (Tabu) और कृति सेनन (Kriti Sanon) के साथ स्क्रीन शेयर करते दिखेंगे. खबर है कि द क्रू (The Crew) में वो कैमियो करने वाले हैं और फिलहाल अपने हिस्से की शूटिंग भी वो पूरी कर चुके हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: फिर पोपटलाल की शादी ना होने से गुस्से में दर्शक, मेकर्स को देनी पड़ी सफाई
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू