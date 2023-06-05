Gufi Paintal: महाभारत के 'शकुनी मामा' का 78 साल की उम्र में निधन, कई दिनों से थे अस्पताल में भर्ती
Gufi Paintal Death: महाभारत सीरियल के शकुनी मामा यानी गुफी पेंटल अब इस दुनिया में नहीं रहे हैं. आज यानी 5 जून 2023 को एक्टर इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह गए. 

Gufi Paintal Passes Away: महाभारत सीरियल में शकुनी मामा का किरदार निभाकर घर-घर में पहचान बनाने वाले एक्टर गुफी पेंटल (Gufi Paintal) का निधन हो गया है. एक्टर बीते कई दिनों से अस्पताल में भर्ती थे. तबीयत काफी बिगड़ने के बाद गुफी पेंटल को आईसीयू में भी रखा गया था. लेकिन आज यानी 5 जून 2023 को एक्टर के निधन की दुखद खबर सामने आई है. गुफी पेंटल (Gufi Paintal Death) के निधन की खबर की पुष्टि उनके साथी एक्टर सुरेंद्र पाल ने की है. रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो गुफी पेंटल का शाम 4 बजे अंतिम संस्कार होगा.

