बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!

Nia Sharma Video: निया शर्मा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर की है जिसमें वो ब्रा और शॉर्ट्स पहने दिख रही हैं और सड़क किनारे खड़े होकर रील बना रही हैं.

Nia Sharma Bold Video: निया शर्मा (Nia Sharma) को टीवी की बोल्ड एक्ट्रेस कहा जाए तो कुछ गलत ना होगा. अब एक बार उन्होंने इस बात को सही साबित कर दिया है. निया की लेटेस्ट वीडियो में उन्होंने शर्म ओर हया की सारी हदें पार कर दी है. क्योंकि सड़क किनारे वो ब्रा और शॉर्ट्स में डांस करती दिख रही हैं. वहीं इस वीडियो पर नेटिजन्स ने भी उन्हें ट्रोल करने का मौका हाथ से जाने नहीं दिया.

