Nia Sharma Bikini: समंदर की रेत पर पिघला रहीं हुस्न का सोना, निया ने पार इस बार पार कर दी सारी हदें

Nia Sharma Monokini: निया शर्मा ने एक बार फिर शर्म ओ हया की सारी हदों को पार कर दिया है. सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर दी हैं ऐसी तस्वीरें जिन्हें देख लोग दंग रह गए हैं.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

Nia Sharma Photos: निया शर्मा बोल्ड भी है और बेबाक भी और जो करती हैं एकदम खुलकर करती हं. लिहाजा इस बार बिना झिझके बिना शरमाए उन्होंने वो कर डाला जिसकी उम्मीद उनसे लगाई जा सकती है. निया शर्मा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी बोल्ड तस्वीरें क्या शेयर कीं सोशल मीडिया पर मानो हंगामा ही मच गया. जिसने भी इन तस्वीरों को देखा वो बस एकटक हसीना को निहारता ही रहा और कुछ कहने की हैसियत में ना रहा. 

