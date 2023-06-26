Nia Sharma Hot Video: बिकिनी पहन रेत पर दौड़ लगाते दिखीं टीवी की सबसे बोल्ड हसीना, खुद के रिस्क पर देखें वीडियो
topStories1hindi1754764
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

Nia Sharma Hot Video: बिकिनी पहन रेत पर दौड़ लगाते दिखीं टीवी की सबसे बोल्ड हसीना, खुद के रिस्क पर देखें वीडियो

Nia Sharma का लेटेस्ट वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर धूम मचा रहा है. इन फोटोज में एक्ट्रेस कैमरे के सामने हॉट लुक का ऐसा जलवा दिखाती नजर आईं कि वीडियो देखते देखते वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो में निया रेत पर दौड़ती हुई नजर आ रही हैं.

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

Trending Photos

Nia Sharma Hot Video: बिकिनी पहन रेत पर दौड़ लगाते दिखीं टीवी की सबसे बोल्ड हसीना, खुद के रिस्क पर देखें वीडियो

Nia Sharma Hot Video: टीवी की सबसे बोल्ड एक्ट्रेस निया शर्मा (Nia Sharma) इन दिनों वेनिस में है. वेनिस से लगातार निया एक से बढ़कर एक वीडियो और फोटोज शेयर कर रही हैं. वहीं अब निया ने बीच किनारे रेत पर दौड़ लगाते हुए ऐसा वीडियो शेयर किया है कि वो इंटरनेट का पारा बढ़ा रहा है. खास बात है कि इस वीडियो में निया शर्मा नियॉन कलर की बिकिनी पहनी हुई हैं.
 
बिकिनी पहने आईं नजर

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस