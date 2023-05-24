Nitish Pandey Died: नीतीश पांडे की मौत से टूटी 'अनुपमा', सिसककर रोती हुई आईं नजर; देखें VIDEO
Nitish Pandey Died: नीतीश पांडे की मौत से टूटी 'अनुपमा', सिसककर रोती हुई आईं नजर; देखें VIDEO

Nitish Pandey  की मौत की खबर से हर कोई सदम में है. वहीं अपने करीबी दोस्त और सह-कलाकार के आखिरी दर्शन करने रुपाली गांगुली नीतीश पांडे के घर पहुंचीं. वीडियो में एक्ट्रेस रोती हुई नजर आ रही हैं.

Nitish Pandey Died: नीतीश पांडे की मौत से टूटी 'अनुपमा', सिसककर रोती हुई आईं नजर; देखें VIDEO

Nitish Pandey Died: महज 51 साल की उम्र में मशहूर एक्टर नीतीश पांडे (Nitish Pandey) के निधन से हर कोई सकते में है. परिवार वालों और फैंस के अलावा नीतीश की सबसे करीबी दोस्त 'अनुपमा' यानी रुपाली गांगुली (Rupali Ganguly) भी सदमे में हैं. एक्ट्रेस हाल ही में अपने दोस्त नीतीश पांडे के घर पहुंचीं. सामने आए वीडियो में एक्ट्रेस रोती हुई नजर आ रही हैं.  

