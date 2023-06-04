Ramayan स्टार सुनील लहरी ने Adipurush के 'लक्ष्मण' पर किया कमेंट, बोले- वह एक अच्छे...
Sunil Lahri Comment on Sunny Singh: रामायण सीरियल में लक्ष्मण का किरदार निभाकर पहचान बनाने वाले सुनील लहरी (Sunil Lahri) ने हाल ही में आदिपुरुष के लक्ष्मण यानी सनी सिंह (Sunny Singh) को लेकर कमेंट किया है. 

Sunil Lahri on Adipurush Actor: रामानंद सागर के एपिक रामायण सीरियल में लक्ष्मण का किरदार निभाने वाले एक्टर सुनील लहरी (Sunil Lahri) एक बार फिर से सुर्खियों का हिस्सा बन गए हैं. सुनील लहरी ने हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में ओम राउत (Om Raut Adipurush) निर्देशित आदिपुरुष में लक्ष्मण का किरदार निभा रहे एक्टर सनी सिंह (SunnY Singh) को लेकर बात की है. आदिपुरुष का ट्रेलर रिलीज होने के बाद सुनील लहरी का कहना है कि सनी सिंह एक अच्छे एक्टर हैं और उन्होंने इस भूमिका के साथ न्याय किया होगा...

