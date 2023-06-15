Rekha की टीवी वापसी ने मचाई हलचल, इस शो में लगाएंगी एंटरटेनमेंट के साथ ग्लैमर का तड़का!
Rekha Tv Shows: टीवी पर एक बार फिर से बॉलीवुड दिग्गज एक्ट्रेस रेखा की झलक देखने को मिलने वाली है. गुम है किसी के प्यार में सीरियल में रेखा एंटरटेनमेंट के साथ ग्लैमर का तड़का लगाती नजर आएंगी.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: हिंदी सिनेमा की दिग्गज एक्ट्रेस रेखा (Rekha) एक बार फिर से अपने अंदाज में टीवी पर कमबैक करने वाली हैं. रेखा टीवी के पॉपुलर शो गुम है किसी के प्यार में नजर आने वाली हैं. सई और विराट की कहानी के अंत के बाद गुम है किसी के प्यार में सीरियल एक लंबे लीप के साथ नई कहानी लेकर आ रहा है, ऐसे में बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस रेखा (Rekha Tv Shows) की स्पेशल एंट्री शो में चार-चांद लगाने का काम करने वाली है. 

