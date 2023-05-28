Roadies 19: क्या? अब एमटीवी के रोडीज में पहुंचे 'शार्क' अशनीर ग्रोवर, मचा इंटरनेट पर बवाल!
Ashneer Grover Roadies 19: एमटीवी रोडीज 19 का नया प्रोमो हाल ही में रिलीज हुआ है. जहां प्रोमो में एक तरफ रिया चक्रवर्ती, प्रिंस नरूला और गौतम गुलाटी का बवाल देखने को मिल रहा है तो दूसरी तरफ अशनीर ग्रोवर का रोडीज प्रोमो में दिखना बवाल मचा रहा है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

Roadies 19 Promo Video: एमटीवी रोडीज 19 कर्म या कांड का प्रोमो रिलीज होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने लग गया है. रोडीज सीजन 19 को लेकर मेकर्स किसी तरह की कमी नहीं छोड़ना चाहते हैं इसलिए प्रोमो वीडियो में शार्क टैंक के एक्स जज और भारत पे के फॉर्मर एमडी और को-फाउंडर अशनीर ग्रोवर (Ashneer Grover) भी नजर आ रहे हैं. अशनीर ग्रोवर को रोडीज 19 में देख सोशल मीडिया पर लोग शॉकिंग रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं. 

