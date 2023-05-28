Saat Phere वाली 'सलोनी' का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, एक्ट्रेस का ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन देख उड़ जाएंगे होश!
topStories1hindi1715097
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

Saat Phere वाली 'सलोनी' का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, एक्ट्रेस का ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन देख उड़ जाएंगे होश!

Rajshree Thakur Photos: टीवी के पॉपुलर शो सात फेरे में 'सलोनी' का किरदार निभाने वालीं एक्ट्रेस का पूरा का पूरा लुक बदल गया है. सलोनी यानी राजश्री (Rajshree) की लेटेस्ट फोटोज देख फैंस भी उन्हें पहचान नहीं पा रहे हैं.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 06:15 PM IST

Trending Photos

Saat Phere वाली 'सलोनी' का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, एक्ट्रेस का ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन देख उड़ जाएंगे होश!

Rajshree Thakur Tv Shows and Movies: टीवी सीरियल सात फेरे में सलोनी का किरदार निभाकर घर-घर में पहचान बनाने वालीं एक्ट्रेस राजश्री ठाकुर (Rajshree Thakur) एक बार फिर से लाइमलाइट का हिस्सा बन गई हैं. राजश्री ठाकुर ऐसे तो अब टीवी स्क्रीन पर कम दिखाई देती हैं लेकिन हाल में एक्ट्रेस की कुछ तस्वीरें इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो रही हैं, जिन्हें देख फैंस की आंखें चौंघिया गई हैं. सात फेरे की सलोनी यानी राजश्री ठाकुर (Rajshree Thakur Tv Serial) की पूरी काया पलट हो गई है, जिसे देख लोग हैरान हुए जा रहे हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
RBI
2000 के नोट के मुद्दे पर RBI ने दिल्ली HC से कहा- ‘यह नोटबंदी नहीं, करेंसी मैनेजमें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
Pension Scheme
Pension पर आया अहम अपडेट, मोदी सरकार से की गई अहम मांग, आगे क्या होगा?
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!
International kabaddi star
Himachal:10 बार गोल्ड जीत चुके अजय ठाकुर निभाएंगे दबंग दिल्ली के सहायक कोच की भूमिका
Government scheme
शिक्षा से लेकर रोजगार तक, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट पर है सबकुछ! ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा