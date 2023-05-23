Salman Khan ने Bigg Boss OTT का प्रोमो किया शूट, जल्द शुरू होगा शो..इन 3 सेलेब्स ने किया रिजेक्ट!
Salman Khan ने Bigg Boss OTT का प्रोमो किया शूट, जल्द शुरू होगा शो..इन 3 सेलेब्स ने किया रिजेक्ट!

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Teaser: इस बार बिग बॉस ओटीटी को सलमान खान होस्ट करने जा रहे हैं. वहीं अब खबर है कि इसके प्रोमो को सलमान ने शूट कर लिया है और जल्द ही इसे रिलीज किया जाएगा.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 09:06 PM IST

Salman Khan ने Bigg Boss OTT का प्रोमो किया शूट, जल्द शुरू होगा शो..इन 3 सेलेब्स ने किया रिजेक्ट!

Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT 2 Promo: इन दिनों खतरों के खिलाड़ी 13 के अलावा बिग बॉस ओटीटी को लेकर खूब सुगबुगाहट सुनाई दे रही है. कुछ समय पहले खबर थी कि सलमान खान (Salman Khan) इस बार शो को होस्ट करेंगे तो वहीं अब लेटेस्ट अपडेट ये है कि भाईजान ने इसका प्रोमो भी शूट कर लिया है और जल्द ही इसे रिलीज कर दिया जाएगा. वहीं खबर है कि जून में ही बिग बॉस ओटीटी (Bigg Boss OTT) का आगाज भी हो सकता है.

