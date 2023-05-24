Monalisa Video: ट्रांसपेरेंट साड़ी पहनकर मोनालिसा ने दिखाई ऐसी अदाएं, दिल हार गए फैंस!
Monalisa ट्रासपेरेंट साड़ी पहनकर कैमरे के सामने अपने हुस्न का जलवा बिखेरते हुई नजर आईं. एक्ट्रेस ने इस वीडियो को खुद शेयर किया है जिसमें वो ऐसी अदाएं दिखा रही हैं कि फैंस अपने दिलों पर काबू नहीं कर पा रहे हैं. 

Monalisa Video: भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा (Monalisa) का सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो कहर ढा रहा है. इस वीडियो में एक्ट्रेस ट्रासपेरेंट साड़ी पहनकर कैमरे के सामने अपने हुस्न का जलवा बिखेरते हुई नजर आईं. एक्ट्रेस ने इस वीडियो को खुद शेयर किया है जिसमें वो ऐसी अदाएं दिखा रही हैं कि फैंस अपने दिलों पर काबू नहीं कर पा रहे हैं. इसके साथ ही एक्ट्रेस का ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचा रहा है.

