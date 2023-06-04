Shark Tank India 3: एक बार फिर होगी शार्क टैंक इंडिया की वापसी, सीजन 3 का मजेदार प्रोमो रिलीज
Shark Tank Season 3: शार्क टैंक इंडिया सीजन 3 का प्रोमो सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज कर दिया गया है. शार्क टैंक इंडिया 3 (Shark Tank India 3) नया मजेदार प्रोमो शो के फैंस को खूब पसंद आ रहा है. 

Jun 04, 2023, 07:46 AM IST

Shark Tank India 3 Judges: एक बार फिर से टीवी पर बिजनेस आइडियाज की बाहार देखने को मिलने वाली है, क्योंकि शार्क टैंक इंडिया (Shark Tank India) की वापसी होने वाली है. जी हां...शार्क टैंक इंडिया सीजन 3 का हाल ही में नया प्रोमो रिलीज किया गया है, जिसमें बिजनेसवर्ल्ड के नेपोटिज्म पर मजेदार अंदाज में तंज दिखाया गया है. प्रोमो वीडियो में शार्क टैंक इंडिया 3 (Shark Tank India 3 Registration) के जल्द टीवी पर वापसी और रजिस्ट्रेशन ओपनिंग की अनाउंसमेंट की गई है. सोनी टीवी के पॉपुलर शो शार्क टैंक इंडिया के सीजन 3 का प्रोमो वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब पसंद किया जा रहा है. 

