Shweta Tiwari Look: 42 की उम्र में श्वेता तिवारी ने तपती गर्मी में बढ़ाया इंटरनेट का पारा, रिवीलिंग पोल्का ड्रेस ने उड़ाई फैंस की नींद
Shweta Tiwari Look: 42 की उम्र में श्वेता तिवारी ने तपती गर्मी में बढ़ाया इंटरनेट का पारा, रिवीलिंग पोल्का ड्रेस ने उड़ाई फैंस की नींद

Shweta Tiwari ने पोल्का डॉट स्ट्रैपी ड्रेस पहनकर बालकनी में एक से बढ़कर एक कातिलाना पोज देते हुए फोटोशूट करवाया है. तस्वीरों में एक्ट्रेस इतनी ज्यादा खूबसूरत लग रही हैं कि ये तस्वीरें वायरल हो गईं.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

Shweta Tiwari Look: 42 की उम्र में श्वेता तिवारी ने तपती गर्मी में बढ़ाया इंटरनेट का पारा, रिवीलिंग पोल्का ड्रेस ने उड़ाई फैंस की नींद

Shweta Tiwari Photos: 42 की उम्र में श्वेता तिवारी (Shweta Tiwari) सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसी-ऐसी फोटोज शेयर कर रही हैं कि वो तमती गर्मी में इंटरनेट का पारा और ज्यादा बढ़ रहा है. एक्ट्रेस ने पोल्का डॉट स्ट्रैपी ड्रेस पहनकर बालकनी में एक से बढ़कर एक कातिलाना पोज देते हुए फोटोशूट करवाया है. तस्वीरों में एक्ट्रेस इतनी ज्यादा खूबसूरत लग रही हैं कि उनके चेहरे से नजरें हटाना मुश्किल हो रहा है.

