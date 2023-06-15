Social Currency Trailer: नए रिएलिटी शो में सोशल मीडिया इंफ्लुएंसर्स की लगेगी क्लास, Splitsvilla की तरह होगा एंटरटेनमेंट!
Social Currency Trailer: नए रिएलिटी शो में सोशल मीडिया इंफ्लुएंसर्स की लगेगी क्लास, Splitsvilla की तरह होगा एंटरटेनमेंट!

New Reality Show: नए रिएलिटी शो सोशल करेंसी (Social Currency Trailer) का ट्रेलर इंटरनेट पर रिलीज कर दिया गया है. नेटफ्लिक्स के इस शो में सोशल मीडिया इंफ्लुएंसर्स स्ट्रगल करते हुए दिखाई देने वाले हैं. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

Social Currency Trailer: नए रिएलिटी शो में सोशल मीडिया इंफ्लुएंसर्स की लगेगी क्लास, Splitsvilla की तरह होगा एंटरटेनमेंट!

Social Currency Netflix: टीवी के पॉपुलर शो स्पिल्ट्सविला (Splitsvilla) की तरह ही एक नए रिएलिटी शो सोशल करेंसी की अनाउंसमेंट नेटफ्लिक्स ने कर दी है. नेटफ्लिक्स (Netflix) के नए रिएलिटी शो सोशल करेंसी का ट्रेलर भी सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज कर दिया गया है, जहां 8 सोशल मीडिया इंफ्लुएंसर्स 21 दिनों के लिए साथ रहेंगे और अपने बेस्ट स्किल्स दिखाते हुए सर्वाइवल चैलेंज पूरा करेंगी. नेटफ्लिक्स के इस नए शो (Social Currency Show) में पैसे नहीं बल्कि सोशल मीडिया इंफ्लुएंस का दम दिखाया जाएगा. 

