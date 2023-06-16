Sunny Leone in Bigg Boss OTT 2: एक्ट्रेस ने खुद ही कर दिया कन्फर्म, बिग बॉस के घर में आएंगी नजर!
Sunny Leone in Bigg Boss OTT 2: एक्ट्रेस ने खुद ही कर दिया कन्फर्म, बिग बॉस के घर में आएंगी नजर!

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Latest News: बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 का आगाज हो गया है और काफी समय से इसमें सनी लियोन की एंट्री की खबर भी आ रही थी. अब खुद एक्ट्रेस ने ही ये कन्फर्म कर दिया है कि वो शो में एंट्री लेने जा रही हैं.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 08:37 PM IST

Sunny Leone in Bigg Boss OTT 2: एक्ट्रेस ने खुद ही कर दिया कन्फर्म, बिग बॉस के घर में आएंगी नजर!

Sunny Leone Latest News: सलमान खान (Salman Khan) के शो बिग बॉस ओटीटी सीजन 2 का आगाज हो गया है. 17 जून यानि कि शनिवार से इसका टेलीकास्ट भी शुरू हो जाएगा. वहीं शो में इस बार सनी लियोन(Sunny Leone) भी एंट्री लेंगी. काफी समय से उनके नाम की अटकलें लगाई जा रही थीं और अब खुद एक्ट्रेस ने ही इंस्टाग्राम पर ये कन्फर्म कर दिया है कि वो शो में आ रही हैं लेकिन इसमें भी एक ट्विस्ट है. वो ये कि सनी शो में बतौर कंटेस्टेंट हिस्सा लेने नहीं जा रही हैं.

