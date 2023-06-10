TMKOC: अब 'बावरी' ने तारक मेहता के सेट की खोली पोल, बोलीं- एक्टर्स के साथ हाथापाई हुई...



Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Controversy: तारक मेहता के सेट की एक बार फिर बावरी यानी मोनिका भदौरिया ने पोल खोल दी है. एक्ट्रेस लेटेस्ट इंटरव्यू में बताया कि सेट पर एक एक्टर के साथ हाथापाई भी हुई है. 

Taarak Mehta Monika Bhadoriya: तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा में बावरी का किरदार निभा चुकीं एक्ट्रेस मोनिका भदौरिया ने अपने लेटेस्ट इंटरव्यू में एक बड़ा खुलासा कर दिया है. पुरानी वाली बावरी यानी मोनिका भदौरिया ने हाल के एक इंटरव्यू में बताया है कि किस तरह से तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा के सेट पर आर्टिस्ट लोगों के साथ बर्ताव किया जाता था. मोनिका ने खुलासा करते हुए कहा, शो के प्रोडक्शन हेड सोहेल रमनानी एक्टर्स के साथ हाथापाई तक कर बैठते थे. 

