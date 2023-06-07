TMKOC: 'भिड़े' को सबसे पहले पता थी 'रोशन भाभी' के शोषण वाली बात, जेनिफर मिस्त्री ने 'जेठालाल-बबिता जी' को लेकर कही ये बात!
TMKOC: 'भिड़े' को सबसे पहले पता थी 'रोशन भाभी' के शोषण वाली बात, जेनिफर मिस्त्री ने 'जेठालाल-बबिता जी' को लेकर कही ये बात!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Controversy: तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा सीरियल में रोशन सोढ़ी का किरदार निभाने वालीं जेनिफर मिस्त्री ने हाल के इंटरव्यू में भिड़े यानी मंदार चंदवादकर को लेकर एक नई बात बताई है. साथ ही जेनिफर मिस्त्री ने दिलीप जोशी (Dilip Joshi) और मुनमुन दत्ता (Munmun Dutta) पर भी बात की है. 

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwala Interview: तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा कंट्रोवर्सी के जाल में उलझता ही जा रहा है. तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा की एक्ट्रेस जेनिफर मिस्त्री (Jennifer Mistry) ने हाल में एक इंटरव्यू दिया है, जहां उन्होंने खुलासा करते हुए बताया कि भिड़े यानी मंदार चंदवादकर को उनके सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट वाली बात सबसे पहले पता थी, लेकिन उन्होंने कुछ भी नहीं किया. जेनिफर मिस्त्री ने अपने इंटरव्यू में जेठालाल यानी दिलीप जोशी (Dilip Joshi) और बबिता जी यानी मुनमुन दत्ता (Munmun Dutta) को लेकर भी बात की है. 

