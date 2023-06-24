Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: जेठालाल को सताई अंग्रेजी में मीटिंग करने की चिंता, निकाला ये मस्त जुगाड़!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: जेठालाल को सताई अंग्रेजी में मीटिंग करने की चिंता, निकाला ये मस्त जुगाड़!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode: जेठालाल के लिए सबसे बड़ी परेशानी है अंग्रेजी की और इस वक्त इसी से परेशान हैं. क्योंकि उन्हें इंग्लिश में मीटिंग करनी है और इस बार तो उनकी मदद के लिए मेहता साहब भी नहीं हैं.

Jun 24, 2023

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: जेठालाल को सताई अंग्रेजी में मीटिंग करने की चिंता, निकाला ये मस्त जुगाड़!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Today Episode: ऐसा शायद ही कोई दिन हो जब जेठालाल (Jethalal) की जिंदगी सुकून से बीते. कोई ना कोई परेशानी आती रहती है जिससे जेठालाल जूझते रहते हैं. अब एक और टेंशन से घिरे हुए वो नजर आ रहे हैं और वो है अंग्रेजी बोलने की टेंशन. आप सोच रहे होंगे कि भला जेठालाल को अंग्रेजी बोलने की भला क्या नौबत आ गई जो उन्हें इतनी टेंशन लेनी पड़ रही है. दरअसल ये सब हो रहा है गड़ा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स के लिए. 

