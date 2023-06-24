TMKOC: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
TMKOC: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह

Sunayana Fozdar Vacation: तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा की अंजलि भाभी इन दिनों बाली में वेकेशन पर हैं जहां वो खुलकर इन्जॉय कर रही हैं और अब उन्होंने कुछ खास तस्वीरें भी शेयर की हैं.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 10:36 PM IST

TMKOC: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह

Sunayana Fozdar TMKOC: तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) में अंजलि भाभी के किरदार में नजर आने वाली सुनैना फौजदार(Sunayana Fozdar) इन दिनों मेहता साहब को छोड़ बाली में वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रही हैं. जिसकी तस्वीरें उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर कर अपने शानदार हॉलीडे की झलक दिखाई है. इस दौरान एक तस्वीर पर आकर हर किसी की नजरें टिक गई हैं और वो तस्वीर पूल में लुत्फ उठातीं सुनैना की. 

