TMKOC की 'मिसेज सोढ़ी' ने प्रोड्यूसर असित मोदी के लिए रखी अपनी डिमांड, बोलीं- मुझे उनसे...
topStories1hindi1748632
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

TMKOC की 'मिसेज सोढ़ी' ने प्रोड्यूसर असित मोदी के लिए रखी अपनी डिमांड, बोलीं- मुझे उनसे...

तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा में मिसेज सोढ़ी का किरदार निभाने वालीं एक्ट्रेस जेनिफर मिस्त्री (Jennifer Mistry) एक बार फिर से सुर्खियों का हिस्सा बन हई हैं.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

Trending Photos

TMKOC की 'मिसेज सोढ़ी' ने प्रोड्यूसर असित मोदी के लिए रखी अपनी डिमांड, बोलीं- मुझे उनसे...

Jennifer Mistry and Asit Modi Controversy: तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा में मिसेज सोढ़ी का किरदार निभाने वालीं एक्ट्रेस जेनिफर मिस्त्री (Jennifer Mistry) एक बार फिर से सुर्खियों का हिस्सा बन हई हैं. जेनिफर मिस्त्री ने प्रोड्यूसर असित मोदी (Asit Modi) के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराने के बाद हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू दिया है, जहां एक्ट्रेस ने बताया कि वह असित मोदी (Asit Modi Tv Show) से पब्लिकली माफी चाहती हैं. जेनिफर का कहना है कि उन्होंने कई सारे गंभीर और झूठे आरोप उनपर लगाए हैं. अगर वह इतनी ही दिक्कत दे रही थीं तो इतना लंबा झेला क्यों...?

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जारी हुआ 'रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी' का टीजर, 250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचने वाली है आदिपुरुष!
World Yoga Day
PM Narendra Modi US visit 2023: US पहुंचते ही PM मोदी ने एलन मस्क समेत कई दिग्गज अमेरिकियों से की मुलाकात, आज योग दिवस में लेंगे भाग
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: ना पोपटलाल की शादी, ना बबीता जी-अंजलि भाभी बनीं मां..क्यों नहीं बढ़ रहा शो?
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
PM Modi US Visit
मोदी और बाइडेन क्या यूक्रेन युद्ध पर भी करेंगे चर्चा, व्हाइट हाउस ने दिया ये जवाब
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui ही नहीं ये भी फरमा चुके खुद से कई साल छोटी एक्ट्रेस संग इश्क!
budh gochar 2023
बुध ग्रह 24 जून को मिथुन राशि में करने जा रहे गोचर, इन 5 राशियों पर जमकर बरसेगा धन