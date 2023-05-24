Dilip Joshi: कभी 'जेठालाल' ने Salman Khan के साथ किया था कमरा शेयर! 'भाईजान' के बर्ताव के बारे में बोले- उनके जैसा...
Dilip Joshi: कभी 'जेठालाल' ने Salman Khan के साथ किया था कमरा शेयर! 'भाईजान' के बर्ताव के बारे में बोले- उनके जैसा...

Dilip Joshi Tv Shows and Movies: तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा में जेठालाल का किरदार निभाने वाले एक्टर दिलीप जोशी ने एक समय पर सलमान खान के साथ कमरा शेयर किया था. दिलीप जोशी ने लेटेस्ट इंटरव्यू में इस बात का जिक्र करते हुए सलमान खान के बर्ताव पर बात की है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

Dilip Joshi and Salman Khan: तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा के जेठालाल सालों से टीवी पर अपनी अदाकारी का जलवा दिखाकर लोगों को हंसा-गुदगुदा रहे हैं. जेठालाल का किरदार निभाने वाले एक्टर दिलीप जोशी ऐसे तो बहुत कम ही अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ और करियर एक्सपीरियंस पर बात करते नजर आते हैं लेकिन हाल में एक्टर ने एक इंटरव्यू दिया है. जहां उन्होंने 'हम आपके हैं कौन' के दौरान का अपना एक्सपीरियंस शेयर किया है. दिलीप जोशी ने बताया, फिल्म की शूटिंग के समय उन्होंने सलमान खान के साथ कमरा शेयर किया था.

