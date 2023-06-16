Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: पोपटलाल का सपना संग हो गया शगुन, अब जल्द बजेगी शादी की शहनाई
topStories1hindi1739629
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: पोपटलाल का सपना संग हो गया शगुन, अब जल्द बजेगी शादी की शहनाई

Popatlal Ki Shaadi:पोपटलाल का रिश्ता सपना संग पक्का हो चुका है और अब इंतजार है तो बस गोकुलधाम में बजने वाली शहनाई का.  

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

Trending Photos

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: पोपटलाल का सपना संग हो गया शगुन, अब जल्द बजेगी शादी की शहनाई

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Today Episode: आखिरकार वो घड़ी आ ही गई जिसका इंतजार पोपटलाल (Popatlal) सालों से कर रहे थे. ना जाने कितने ही टोटके आजमाने के बाद नाम बदलने का टोटका रंग ला ही गया और उनकी शादी अब बस पक्की ही समझो. सपना संग उनका शगुन हो चुका है यानि दोनों का रिश्ता एकदम पक्का है जिसे लेकर पोपटलाल के पांव जमीन पर टिक ही नहीं रहे. अब बस शादी की शहनाई गोकुलधाम में बजने ही वाली है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sherlyn Chopra
Sherlyn ने पार की शर्म ओ हया की सारी हदें, ब्रा पर जाली ओढ़ की शर्मनाक हरकत
Neelam Giri
भोजपुरी की इस एक्ट्रेस ने इंटरनेट पर मचाया तहलका, देखें वायरल फोटो
dino morea
एयरपोर्ट पर फोटो खींच रहे पैपराजी से Dino Morea को मांगनी पड़ गई मदद!
Gold
Gold में करने वाले हैं इंवेस्टमेंट तो ये ताजा अपडेट जान लें, इतना हो गया है सस्ता
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!