Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: कैसे परफेक्ट दुल्हन चुनेंगे पोपटलाल..? दो के चक्कर में फंस गए बुरे!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: कैसे परफेक्ट दुल्हन चुनेंगे पोपटलाल..? दो के चक्कर में फंस गए बुरे!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Latest Episode: भई..दो नाव में पैर रखना तो हमेशा ही खतरनाक होता है और इस बार पोपटलाल के साथ भी वहीं हो रहा है. एक साथ दो–दो रिश्तों ने उनकी परेशानी घटाने के बजाय बढ़ा दी है.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 04:53 AM IST

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Today Episode: अब इसे किस्मत नहीं तो और क्या कहें कि अब तक एक रिश्ते के लिए तरस रहे पोपटलाल के साथ 2-2 लड़कियां शादी को तैयार हैं. हां हो चुकी है बस इंतजार है तो पोपटलाल की फाइनल झंडी दिखाने का. लेकिन ये क्या यहां तो इस बार पोपटलाल ही कन्फ्यूज दिख रहे हैं. हो भी क्यों ना...भई उनकी जिंदगी का सवाल है और दोनों में से वो अपने लिए बेस्ट चुनना चाहते हैं लेकिन आखिरकार वो इसका फैसला करेंगे कैसे. 

