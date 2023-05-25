Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah: पोपटलाल बना प्यारेलाल...नाम बदलकर झूला पालना!
Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah: पोपटलाल बना प्यारेलाल...नाम बदलकर झूला पालना!

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah Today Episode: आखिरकार वो घड़ी आ ही गई जिसका इंतजार पोपटलाल ही नहीं बल्कि सारे गोकुलधामवालों को था. पोपटलाल का नामकरण संस्कार अच्छे से निपटा और पोपटलाल का नया नाम अब प्यारेलाल हो गया है.

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah New Episode: क्या नाम बदलने से खुल जाएगी पोपटलाल की किस्मत? क्या पोपटलाल (Popatlal) की शादी का रास्ता अब खुलने वाला है? क्या अब वो जल्द ही घोड़ी चढ़ जाएंगे...यूं तो ये सवाल काफी समय से बने हैं लेकिन लगता है कि जल्द ही इनके सारे जवाब मिलने वाले हैं. क्योंकि पोपटलाल अब बन गए हैं प्यारेलाल (Pyarelal) और उनका नाम जो उनकी शादी में बना था रुकावट अब वो बदल दिया गया है. पोपटलाल ने सबकी सहमति से प्यारेलाल अपना नया नाम चुका है जिसे लेकर वो काफी खुश हैं.

