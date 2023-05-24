The Kapil Sharma Show में आएंगी बॉलीवुड की इस फैमिली की तीन पीढ़ियां, खूब जमेगी ठहाकों की महफिल
The Kapil Sharma Show में आएंगी बॉलीवुड की इस फैमिली की तीन पीढ़ियां, खूब जमेगी ठहाकों की महफिल

The Kapil Sharma Show New Episode: द कपिल शर्मा शो का हाल ही में नया प्रोमो सोशल मीडिया पर रिलीज किया गया है. इस प्रोमो वीडियो में अलाया एफ, पूजा बेदी और कबीर बेदी बतौर गेस्ट नजर आ रहे हैं. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 04:08 PM IST

The Kapil Sharma Show में आएंगी बॉलीवुड की इस फैमिली की तीन पीढ़ियां, खूब जमेगी ठहाकों की महफिल

The Kapil Sharma Show Full Episode: द कपिल शर्मा शो टीवी के अपकमिंग एपिसोड में बॉलीवुड की एक ऐसी फैमिली नजर आने वाली है, जो तीन पीढ़ियों से अपने हुनर का जलवा दिखाकर दर्शकों का दिल जीत रही है. जी हां...हम बात कर रहे हैं कबीर बेदी, पूजा बेदी और एक्ट्रेस अलाया एफ के बारे में. द कपिल शर्मा शो के इस हफ्ते टेलीकास्ट होने वाले एपिसोड में एक्टर कबीर बेदी अपनी बेटी और नातिन के साथ कॉमेडी का लुत्फ उठाते हुए नजर आएंगे. द कपिल शर्मा शो के हाल ही में रिलीज हुए प्रोमो वीडियो में तीनों एक्टर्स जमकर मस्ती-मजाक करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. 

