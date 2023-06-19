The Kapil Sharma Show पर फिर लगने वाला है ताला! इस दिन शूट होगा आखिरी एपिसोड
The Kapil Sharma Show पर फिर लगने वाला है ताला! इस दिन शूट होगा आखिरी एपिसोड

The Kapil Sharma Show: द कपिल शर्मा शो एक बार फिर से ऑफ एयर होने जा रहा है. रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा शो का आखिरी एपिसोड 8 जुलाई से पहले शूट करेंगे.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

The Kapil Sharma Show Last Episode: 'द कपिल शर्मा शो' के ऑफ एयर होने की खबरें काफी समय से इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो रही हैं, क्योंकि कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा (Kapil Sharma) अपनी टीम के साथ यूएस टूर पर जा रहे हैं. हाल में कपिल शर्मा ने यूएस टूर का शेड्यूल सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है, जिसके अनुसार कॉमेडियन का पहला शो यूएस में 8 जुलाई को होने वाला है. ऐसे में जाहिर है कि कॉमेडियन पॉपुलर द कपिल शर्मा शो (The Kapil Sharma Show) का आखिरी एपिसोड इससे पहले ही शूट करेंगे. 

