Aamir Khan Kapil Sharma: इस वजह से आज तक कपिल शर्मा के शो में नहीं गए आमिर खान, सालों बाद हुआ आमना-सामना तो खुला राज!

Aamir Khan और कपिल शर्मा की हाल ही में मुलाकात हुई. इस दौरान कपिल से आमिर खान ने शो में ना बुलाने की शिकायत की. ऐसे में कपिल शर्मा ने जो जवाब दिया और आमिर खान ने जो पलटवार किया उसे पढ़कर आप शॉक्ड हो जाएंगे.

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:13 AM IST

Aamir Khan Kapil Sharma: कपिल शर्मा (Kapil Sharma) के शो 'द कपिल शर्मा' में बॉलीवुड के तमाम सितारे पहुंच चुके हैं. लेकिन आज तक आमिर खान (Aamir Khan) कपिल शर्मा को शो में नहीं गए. सालों बाद जब कपिल और आमिर खान का आमना सामना हुआ तो आमिर खान ने कपिल से शो में ना बुलाने की वजह पूछी. इसके जवाब में कपिल शर्मा ने कुछ ऐसा कह दिया कि उसे पढ़कर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे. कपिल ने एक्टर को जवाब देते हुए कहा कि हमने बुलाया तो था लेकिन आपने कहा था वापस आकर बात करेंगे.

