Dustbin के अंदर बैठ गई लड़की, अचानक आ गई कचरे वाली गाड़ी..फिर देखिए क्या हुआ
topStories1hindi1752126
Hindi Newsवायरल

Dustbin के अंदर बैठ गई लड़की, अचानक आ गई कचरे वाली गाड़ी..फिर देखिए क्या हुआ

Viral Video: वीडियो को देखकर यह लग रहा है कि लड़की ने यह सब सिर्फ और सिर्फ वीडियो बनाने के लिए किया है. लेकिन उसके साथ यह घटना हो गई, शायद उसे पता ही नहीं था. फिलहाल इसका वीडियो सामने आया है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 03:21 PM IST

Trending Photos

Dustbin के अंदर बैठ गई लड़की, अचानक आ गई कचरे वाली गाड़ी..फिर देखिए क्या हुआ

Garbage Van: रील्स बनाने के चक्कर में लोग क्या-क्या नहीं करते हैं. कई बार लोग अपनी जान तक जोखिम में डाल देते हैं. कुछ इसी प्रकार का एक मामला सामने आया है जब एक लड़की वीडियो बनाने के चक्कर में कचरे की गाड़ी में बैठ कर चली गई. उसके साथ जो कुछ हुआ वह उसी के मोबाइल कैमरे में कैद हो गया. इसके बाद इसे पूरी दुनिया ने देखा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा