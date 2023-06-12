पटना की सड़क है या पाकिस्तान के गड्ढे! बीच रोड धंसा ट्रक का पहिया
topStories1hindi1734978
Hindi Newsवायरल

पटना की सड़क है या पाकिस्तान के गड्ढे! बीच रोड धंसा ट्रक का पहिया

पटना के सड़क में धंसी ट्रक के पहिए वाली तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है. वायरल तस्वीर में एक ट्रक का पहिया रोड में धंसा हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है. ट्रक का पहिया सड़क में इतनी बुरी तरह से घुस गया है कि समझ में नहीं आ रहा है सड़क है या तालाब वाला गड्ढा. 

Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

Trending Photos

पटना की सड़क है या पाकिस्तान के गड्ढे! बीच रोड धंसा ट्रक का पहिया

Bihar Road : बिहार की राजधानी पटना एक बार फिर चर्चा में है. इस बार चर्चा में रहने की वजह सड़क है. जी हां सड़क है, क्योंकि घटना ही कुछ ऐसी घटी है. दरअसल,  पटना सिटी के अगमकुआं-शीतला माता मंदिर मार्ग के पास से गुजर रहे एक कंटेनर (ट्रक) का पिछला पहिया सड़क धंसने के कारण गड्ढे में फंस गया. जिसकी वजह से करीब दो घंटे तक रास्ता बंद रहा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: काला सूट पहन नागिन सी लहरी सपना, पैनी धार पर किया डांस
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Technical Guruji
जानें कितना कमाते हैं YouTuber टेक्निकल गुरूजी, जिनके पास है 20 करोड़ की कारें
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा