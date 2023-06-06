महिला बैंक गई थी..KYC कराने, ऐसा क्या हो गया कि अचानक बाल खोलकर चिल्लाने लगी!
topStories1hindi1727248
Hindi Newsवायरल

महिला बैंक गई थी..KYC कराने, ऐसा क्या हो गया कि अचानक बाल खोलकर चिल्लाने लगी!

Viral Video: हुआ यह कि अपना काम कराने गई महिला अचानक लाइन से निकलकर नाचने लगी. पहले तो वह जोर-जोर से चिल्लाने लगी फिर बैंक परिसर में गोल-गोल घूमने लगी. इस दौरान महिला के बाल खुल गए, हालांकि थोड़ी ही देर में वह जमीन पर बैठकर हाथ पटकने लगी, फिर दोबारा खड़ी होकर चिल्लाने लगी.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 07:48 PM IST

Trending Photos

महिला बैंक गई थी..KYC कराने, ऐसा क्या हो गया कि अचानक बाल खोलकर चिल्लाने लगी!

Woman Of Lady Dancing: हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर एक ऐसा वीडियो सामने आया, जिसमें बैंक परिसर में एक महिला अपने बाल खोलकर तेजी से चीख-चिल्ला रही थी. इस दौरान वह अपना हाथ भी पटकती हुई नजर आ रही थी. जब यह वीडियो वायरल हुआ तब जाकर इसकी पुष्टि हुई कि यह घटना कहां की है. असल में यह घटना मध्यप्रदेश के गुना जिले की है. यहां अपना एक केवाईसी कराने गई महिला अचानक बाल खोलकर बैंक परिसर में ही नाचने लगी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Reham Khan
पति के साथ रोमांटिक मूड में दिखीं रेहम खान, इमरान की पूर्व पत्नी ने की है तीसरी शादी
Archana Puran Singh
Video: Archana Puran Singh के घर पर फोन कर RJ Naved ने किया मजेदार प्रैंक