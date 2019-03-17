Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal turned 29th on Sunday and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar extended his warm greetings to the badminton star while also wishing for her quick recovery.

Nehwal, the London Olympic bronze medallist, had last week revealed that she was hospitalised after being diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis with mild pancreatitis.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Tendulkar not only wished Nehwal a very 'Happy Birthday' but also hoped for the shuttler's quick recovery so that she continues to inspire the young generation.

"Happy birthday to our very own Olympic medalist, @NSaina. Hoping for your quick recovery so you can continue to inspire the youth," the master blaster wrote.

Besides Tendulkar, shuttler Kidambi Srikanth also bestowed his greetings to Nehwal on her special occasion.

Srikanth tweeted, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, @NSaina. Have a smashing year ahead!"

Meanwhile, Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal also wished the ace Indian shuttler on her birthday, tweeting, "A very happy birthday @NSaina Wishing you a great and successful year ahead."

Last week, Nehwal took to her official Instagram account to inform people about her health.

"So some sad news. I was really going through acute stomach pain from last Monday. I managed to play few matches in All England with lot of pain and decided to skip Swiss Open and come back to India and find out the issue and I found out it's Acute Gastroenteritis with mild pancreatitis and the doctors have recommended me to get admitted and hopefully I recover soon out of it," she had written.

Nehwal's comments came after she knocked out of the quarterfinals of the All England Open Badminton Championships following a 15-21, 19-21 defeat against World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying in the women's singles.

She will now spearhead the Indian challenge in the Indian Open, which is all set to kick start March 26 in New Delhi.