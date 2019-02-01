New Delhi: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma tied the knot with his lady love Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018. After hosting wedding receptions in Amritsar and Mumbai, the couple will host another wedding reception in Delhi on February 2. Various politicians are expected to attend the event. If the latest reports are true, Kapil and Ginni's wedding reception might be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well!

As per a DNA report, the PM is expected to attend Kapil's wedding reception but there is no confirmation of the same.

Recently, Kapil and the PM engaged in a Twitter convo which had garnered a lot of attention.

PM Modi had inaugurated India's first National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai. Kapil, among various other celebs from the entertainment world, was present at the event that took place on January 19.

After the event, the comedian shared a pic on Twitter captioning it as, “Respected pm Sh @narendramodi ji,it was nice meeting u n great knowing ur inspiring ideas and progressive views about our film industry and our nation. N sir I must say u have a great sense of humor too! Regards."

Responding to Kapil's tweet, the PM had tweeted, “When @KapilSharmaK9 appreciates somebody's humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception. :) Thank you for the kind words Kapil.”

The two are believed to share a warm equation and only time shall tell if the PM will grace the ace comedian's wedding reception.