Nitish Kumar terms EVM issue bogus, clears stand on Article 370

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi to attend a dinner hosted by BJP president Amit Shah for NDA allies and before flying from Patna, Kumar interacted with media and spoke on Article 370, Uniform Civil Code (UCC), EVMs and on Ayodhya matter.

The Bihar chief minister said that people are raising bogus questions on the credibility of EVMs, adding that elections have become transparent after the introduction of EVMs. "It's a technology which has been questioned multiple times and has been answered by the election commission ... faction which begins losing says there were discrepancies in elections. It's not new," said Nitish.

The Bihar chief minister also talked about the contentious issues of Article 370 and Uniform Civil Code and said that JD(U) has no contradiction over these issues. "There's no contradiction. We've always maintained Article 370 shouldn't be scrapped, Uniform Civil Code shouldn't be imposed," Nitish said.

Talking about Ayodhya issue, Nitish Kumar said that the dispute should be resolved either through mutual understanding or court's intervention. "The dispute should be resolved through mutual agreement/court's intervention. We've maintained this since we first forged an alliance with BJP," Nitish said, adding that BJP's stand on these issues is not new and it is known to everyone. "A party has its own stand but when there is an alliance, all of this is discussed. So there is no problem there," remarked the JD(U) leader.

Meanwhile, besides Nitish, several other NDA leaders including Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and AIADMK leaders E K Palaniswamy and O. Pannerselvam are expected to attend Shah's dinner at BJP headquarters in Delhi.