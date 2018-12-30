Advertisement
RANI CHATTERJEE

Rani Chatterjee shares a pic in a bridal lehenga-See inside

Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is one of the most sought after actresses in the Bhojpuri industry. The actress enjoys a huge fanbase on social media and her posts go viral seconds after they are shared on the internet. Recently, Rani shared a stunning picture decked in a bridal lehenga.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2018, 02:39 PM IST|Source: Exclusive
New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee is one of the most sought after actresses in the Bhojpuri industry. The actress enjoys a huge fanbase on social media and her posts go viral seconds after they are shared on the internet. Recently, Rani shared a stunning picture decked in a bridal lehenga.

Check out the stunning picture here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love to share this pic #indianphotography #indianoutfit #indianwedding #redvelvet #redroses #instalike #instalover

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

The actress made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

