Advertisement
NewsJammu and Kashmir
KASHMIR SNOWFALL

Light snow, rain in Kashmir Valley

Leh town recorded minus 14.2 degrees Celsius while in Kargil it was minus 18.4 degrees.

|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2019, 11:11 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Light snow, rain in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: Light snowfall and rain occurred in the Kashmir Valley on Thursday, with the MET office saying that the weather would remain dry during the next few days. Sonum Lotus, Director of the regional MET Department said: "There was light snowfall in the higher reaches and rain in the plains of the valley.

"Improvement in weather continues and we are going to have dry weather during the next few days without any major precipitation." Srinagar recorded minus 1.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Thursday. It was minus 6.8 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and minus 12.6 degrees in Gulmarg.

Leh town recorded minus 14.2 degrees Celsius while in Kargil it was minus 18.4 degrees. Jammu recorded 5.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 5.0, Batote minus 1.2, Bannihal 0.1 and Bhaderwah minus 0.3 as the night`s lowest temperatures.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?