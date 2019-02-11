Advertisement
NewsLifestylePeople
ADITYA ROY KAPUR

Aditya Roy Kapur raises temperature in his 'bikini body', sets Instagram on fire — Picture inside

The handsome actor has regularly been sharing his photos and videos on Instagram. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2019, 05:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Aditya Roy Kapur raises temperature in his 'bikini body', sets Instagram on fire — Picture inside Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Fitoor' actor Aditya Roy Kapur gave a sweet surprise to all his fans recently by joining the popular social media app Instagram. The actor joined the popular photo-sharing app after a lot of persuading from his friends, especially 'Kalank' co-star Varun Dhawan. 

The handsome actor has so far been active on his Instagram account and has regularly been sharing his photos and videos. 

On Monday, Aditya shared a topless picture of himself, which he tagged as 'bikini body pic' and shared it with the caption, that read, "Told you i'l be ready with my bikini body." In the photo, Aditya looked hot as hell in his toned and bare chest body, letting his fans go drooling over him. 

Take a look at his 'bikini bod' picture: 

Don't you find it hot?

On the professional front, Aditya will next be seen in the film 'Kalank' which also stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha among others. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is set in the backdrop of 1940s.

Apart from 'Kalank', Alia and Aditya will also be seen together in 'Sadak 2'. The film is a special one as it marks Mahesh Bhatt's directorial comeback after a hiatus of nearly two decades. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on March 25, 2020. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress' 'Remove EVM' formula?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Chinese Nationals in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder