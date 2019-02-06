Advertisement
NORA FATEHI

Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi: Here's a look at stunning pics of the 'Dilbar' girl

On the occasion of her birthday today, here is a look at some stunning pics of the 'Dilbar' girl:

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2019, 10:54 AM IST|Source: Exclusive
Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi: Here's a look at stunning pics of the 'Dilbar' girl Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, who shot to fame with her killer dance moves in the song 'Dilbar', turns a year older today. The Moroccan beauty is an internet sensation and her pics and videos often go viral. Nora has a huge fan base with over 3.4 million fans on Instagram.

On the occasion of her birthday today, here is a look at some stunning pics of the 'Dilbar' girl:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 'Dilbar' song became so popular that its Arabic version was also unveiled in November last year. Nora made her debut as a singer with the Arabic version of Dilbar and the song received an overwhelming response.

The actress will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film has an ensemble star cast with Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani and Tabu, to name a few, playing important parts.

'Bharat' is one of the most awaited releases of this year and will hit the screens on June 5.

Apart from 'Bharat', Nora will also be seen in John Abraham starrer 'Batla House'. The film marks Nora and John's second collaboration after 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Here's wishing the talented actress, singer and dancer, a very happy birthday!

