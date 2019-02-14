New Delhi: 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' has turned out to be a disaster at the box office and it’s something the fans of Ram Charan Teja aren’t ready to digest. After delivering a blockbuster film like 'Rangasthalam' for which Ram Charan received lots of praises and accolades, people were expecting something big and better from the actor.

But the Boyapati directorial, which they call as a 'Pakka' mass masala commercial, disappointed the fans.

In the meantime, producer DVV Danayya has reportedly asked director Boyapati to give back the remuneration he took for 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama'. On the other hand, the director has told the producers that he won’t be returning back any amount.

Reports claimed that Boyapati also them that since he would not have got anything extra, had the film minted profits, he would also be not giving the remuneration for the film's debacle at the box office.

In the meantime, the other producers, who were considering to collaborate with Boyapati, and had paid him money in advance, have reportedly taken them back. Boyapati has now left with only one project, and it is with Balakrishna.

As per the latest sources, it is also said that Boyapati has asked a detailed list of the collections of the movie. On the other hand, Boyapati and Charan have given Rs 5 crore to every distributor who lost money in this gamble.

It is also said that Ram Charan has offered to produce Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva’s film so that he would be able to recover the losses. And yeah, Chiranjeevi might not charge any remuneration for this film

too.