Virat Kohli overtakes VVS Laxman; becomes fastest Indian to score 1,000 Test runs in Australia

Skipper Virat Kohli became the fastest Indian to score 1,000 Test runs in Australia on Saturday when he scored eight runs against Australia during the first clash of the ongoing four-match Test series in Adelaide.

Kohli, who had scored 992 runs in eight Tests Down Under, crossed 1,000 runs in his 18th innings. He surpassed prolific batsman VVS Laxman, who previously held the record, having achieved the landmark in 19 innings.

Subcontinent players quickest to 1000 Test runs in Australia (fewest inns):

18 VIRAT KOHLI

19 VVS Laxman

22 Sachin Tendulkar

22 Virender Sehwag

25 Rahul Dravid

26 Zaheer Abbas

28 Javed Miandad#AUSvsIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 8, 2018

Not only this, he also reached the tally faster than legendary batsmen Don Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar.

Bradman managed to score 1,000 runs at home in his 10th Test and 19 innings while Tendulkar accumulated the same in 22 innings.

Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag are the only other Indians to have crossed the 1,000 run tally in Australia.

Kohli will be looking to build on this feat and deliver match-winning performances for India in the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia.

The visitors have failed to win a Test series Down Under for the last 70 years.