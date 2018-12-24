Advertisement
Fire breaks out at cloth godown in Mumbai's Kandivali, 4 charred to death

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2018, 12:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: Four people were charred to death after a fire broke out at a cloth godown in Mumbai's Damu Nagar. The factory is located near MIDC bus stop in suburban Kandivali (East).

Reports suggest that the mishap took place on Sunday. The blaze was reported at around 4 pm, said an official from the Disaster Management Unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"Four casualties were recovered from the debris of the godown by fire personnel who were conduction fire fighting operations at the spot by 5 AM Monday", he said.

They were taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli, where doctors declared them brought dead, he said.

The official said fire personnel are conducting search operations at the storeroom premises.

When asked about the identity of the deceased, the official said prima facie they are workers but it is yet to be confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies)

